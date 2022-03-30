Larkin grand marshal of Findlay Market Opening Day parade

Cincinnati (March 30, 2022) – The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market Parade Association have announced that Hall of Famer, Barry Larkin, will be the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, which kicks off at noon on Tuesday, April 12.

The Grand Marshal announcement was made earlier today at the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade press conference. In attendance was Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, Phil Castellini, and Parade Chairman, Neil Luken. The press conference was emceed by Parade Spokesperson, Jim Scott.

In addition to the Grand Marshal announcement, the Parade Association said that there will be special appearances by Cincinnati Olympians, former Bengals players, the Hamilton West Side All Stars and the Taft High School State Championship Basketball team. Fan favorites such as local marching bands, dance teams, civic groups and more will round out one of the most exciting parades ever put together.

The full lineup will be posted at https://www.findlaymarketparade.com/.

Grand Marshal

Hall of Famer Barry Larkin is in his second season on the Reds Television Network broadcast team. He previously worked as an analyst for Major League Baseball broadcasts on MLB Network and ESPN.

He is in his seventh season in the Reds front office, his second as Senior Advisor to President and Chief Operating Officer, Phil Castellini after five years as Special Assistant to the General Manager.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Findlay Market Opening Day Parade,” said Larkin. “As someone born and raised in Cincinnati, I know what a major role the parade plays in making Opening Day such a special experience here in our city. I look forward to being part of renewing that tradition with Reds fans this year.”

Olympian Float

Nick Goepper - Silver & Bronze at 2018 Pyeongchang; Bronze 2014 Sochi - Freestyle Skiing

Joe Hudepohl - Gold at 1996 Atlanta; Gold & Bronze 1992 Barcelona - 4x200-meter Freestyle Relay Swimming

David Payne - Silver at 2008 Beijing for Hurdles - 110 m Hurdles

George Wilson - Gold at 1964 Tokyo for Basketball

Mary Wineberg - Gold at 2008 Beijing for US Track: 4x400-meter Relay

Bengals Float