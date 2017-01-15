ESPN 1530 - Cincinnati's Home for ESPN Radio
ESPN 1530 - Cincinnati's Home for ESPN Radio

On-Air Now

Bearcats: No style points, but a win

Man Assaulted Victims With Hammer

Teen Shot Himself During Robbery

Xavier Hosts Creighton

Listen: Lap on the Bengals picking No. 9 in the draft

Fire Displaces Family

Cincinnati Sinks East Carolina

Show preview: Sports Talk, 6pm

SWAT Team Responded To Domestic Violence Call

Reds Avoid Arbitration With Four Players

Wrestling legend Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead at 73

Hey UC football fans, you are going to love these

x

title

Content Goes Here

*
Outbrain Pixel