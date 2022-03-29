ESPN1530 On Demand: Paul Dehner Jr. On The Draft, Corners, And Playoff OT

Read Paul's work in The Athletic by going here, and follow him on Twitter: @PaulDehnerJr

Podcasts of The Mo Egger Show are a service of The Picture Frame Company.

For more podcasts, including interviews and entire shows, go to my podcast page. Listen to my show weekday afternoons, 3:00 - 6:00 on ESPN1530.

Listen to ESPN1530 24/7 by going here.

Follow me on Twitter: @MoEgger.

Email me:mo@espn1530.com

Get more from me: https://linktr.ee/MoEgger

Thumbnail: Andrew Webber/Getty