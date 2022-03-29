Mo Egger

ESPN1530 On Demand: Paul Dehner Jr. On The Draft, Corners, And Playoff OT

By Mo Egger

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic joined me to talk about his 7-round mock draft, the acquisition of Hayden Hurst, Andy Dalton's next stop, remaining Bengals offseason priorities, and the new postseason overtime rule. Listen here...

Read Paul's work in The Athletic by going here, and follow him on Twitter: @PaulDehnerJr

