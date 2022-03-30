ESPN1530 On Demand: Justin Williams On UC Spring Practice.

Justin Williams of The Athletic joined me on ESPN1530 to talk about UC football at the midway point of spring practice. Listen here...
Read Justin Williams in The Athletic by going here.
Follow Justin on Twitter: @Williams_Justin
Podcasts of The Mo Egger Show are a service of The Picture Frame Company.
For more podcasts, including interviews and entire shows, go to my podcast page. Listen to my show weekday afternoons, 3:00 - 6:00 on ESPN1530.
Listen to ESPN1530 24/7 by going here.
Follow me on Twitter: @MoEgger.
Email me:mo@espn1530.com
Get more from me: https://linktr.ee/MoEgger
Thumbnail: Joe Robbins/Getty