ESPN1530 On Demand: Justin Williams On UC Spring Practice.

By Mo Egger

Justin Williams of The Athletic joined me on ESPN1530 to talk about UC football at the midway point of spring practice. Listen here...

Read Justin Williams in The Athletic by going here.

Follow Justin on Twitter: @Williams_Justin

Thumbnail: Joe Robbins/Getty

